Ofsted praise for nursery

Ofsted has praised the behaviour and progress of children at a Tilgate nursery.

Kids Capers Day Nursery, in Loppets Road, was inspected in September and rated ‘good’ in all areas, matching its previous rating from 2014.

In his report, inspector Ben Parsons described the children as “very happy and enthusiastic” and was impressed with the way they played together, respected one another and listened to the nursery staff. He said: “All children are well prepared for their next stage in learning.”

There was praise for nursery manager Emma Knight who was described as leading her team with “great enthusiasm” while keeping parents up-to-date with their children’s progress.

Mr Parsons said the nursery itself was “a stimulating and engaging environment” and the staff were “caring and nurturing”.