Old and new join for special Mass

Old boys and girls from Our Lady Queen of Heaven School joined the class of 2017 for a special Mass.

Youngsters from the school, in Hare Lane, celebrated Education Sunday at the parish church, in Stagelands, on Sunday September 9.

The children read from the Bible, shared the bidding prayers and brought forward the gifts during the offertory.

A school spokesman said: “It was a joyous occasion led by Fr Chris Dobson who spoke about the importance of helping one another during his homily.”

Current and former pupils then joined Fr Chris on the altar for a picture to mark the occasion.