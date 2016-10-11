Outstanding result for nursery team

A thrilled manager has praised her staff after their nursery was rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Baby Daisy Chain, at 194 Three Bridges Road, was inspected on September 22 when children were found to be making excellent progress.

In her report, inspector Penny Redwood said: “The staff have an extremely good understanding of how children learn. They know the importance of helping all the children to develop strong communication and personal skills.” She praised the way staff interacted with the children, encouraging them to ask questions and explore their world, which had led to the youngsters behaving “extremely well”.

Nursery manager Veronica Sullivan said: “Each day I see how much hard work and dedication the staff give to their work so I am thrilled that this outcome gives the team the recognition for this.”

Ms Redwood noted how well the team worked with parents to help extend the children’s learning at home. Her report encouraged them to continue developing this.

Veronic added: “The team are passionate about providing an exciting environment from which the children learn, so it is amazing that this has been observed and recognised within this inspection.”

The nursery will be holding an open day on November 4 from 3-6pm.

