Parents advised ‘time running out to apply for school places’

The clock is ticking as time is running out for parents of children due to begin school in September 2017.

If your child was born between September 1 2012 and August 31 2013 you have until Sunday January 15 to apply online for their school place.

The county council says that it is important parents realise that they must apply for a school place before the deadline; otherwise they risk not being accepted into their preferred or even local school.

Parents should visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/admissions to find out where their catchment school is before filling in a simple online application form.

The councils says that by applying online you can save time and receive an instant email acknowledgement that your application has been submitted.

Parents whose children are due to move to junior school (into Year 3) should also apply by 23:59pm Sunday January 15.

Parents and guardians can access the internet for two hours free of charge at libraries and Children and Family Centres if they don’t have the ability to apply at home.

If parents would like further advice or information they can call 033 301 42903.

