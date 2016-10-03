Parents reminded to apply now for infant, primary and junior school places

Parents of children due to begin school in September 2017 are being urged to apply for a school place by Sunday January 15.

If your child was born between September 1 2012 and August 31 2013 you can now apply for a place online.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “It is important that parents realise that they must apply for a school place before the deadline; otherwise they risk not being accepted into their preferred or local school.”

Parents should visit https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/education-children-and-families/schools-and-colleges/school-places/ to find out where their catchment school is before filling in a simple online application form.

By applying online you can save time and receive an instant email acknowledgement that your application has been submitted.

Parents whose children are due to move to junior school (into Year 3) should also apply by Sunday January 15.

Parents and guardians can access the internet for two hours free of charge at libraries and Children and Family Centre’s if they don’t have the ability to log on at home.

If parents would like further advice or information they can call 033 301 42903.

For a full list of term dates visit www.westsussex.gov.uk and search for ‘term dates’.

