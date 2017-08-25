Praise for progress and performance at ICC

Staff and students at Ifield Community College are celebrating the progress and performance of this year’s GCSE cohort.

A school spokesman described this year’s results as “fantastic” although, in line with all other schools in Crawley, ICC did not publish its full results.

GCSE results day at Ifield Community College SUS-170825-105043001

He added: “The outcomes show the progress made by the school in recent years has continued. Our results are in line with predictions which the Ofsted inspection recently said would represent really good outcomes.

“We are extremely proud of the success of all of our students who showed the tenacity and dedication to succeed.”

Among the high achievers was Madhavi Dave, who achieved the new grade 9 in both Maths and English along with six A* grades, a grade 8 and an A.

Schools and students are now measured on their Progress 8 score, which shows how much progress the youngsters make during their time at secondary school.

Madhavi was the student who made the most progress of all Year 11 students with results more than two and a half grades above government estimates for her.

Other students who made progress more than one grade per subject above government expectations were: Fathima Abdul Kafeer, Max Brown, Ahmed Shah, Dhawani Trivedi, Aayushi Trivedi, Hannah Maslen, Sasha Munir, Jason Belbin, Spencer Perkins, Ricky Nayee, Callum Porter, Joana Paiva Pombo, Faisal Mehmood, Kelly Lewis, Jaye Golder, Manthan Nayee, Nirushan Navaneethapalan, Maxwel Lee, Hennaz Gull, Kirsten Miller and Lara Kenvin.

