Praise for progress and performance at St Wilfrid’s

Progress and performance were both celebrated at St Wilfrid’s School, in Crawley, with a high number of students showing excellent form in both areas.

Headteacher Michael Ferry said: “I am immensely proud of the achievements of all of our students. They have worked extremely hard, as have the teachers who have supported them.

Annie Bell & Brooke HIll

“Both students and staff have had to cope with the changes to the maths and English specifications over the last two years and they have done so with excellent effect, reinforcing the fact that St Wilfrid’s students make excellent progress.”

The highest performing students with regard to the progress they have made were:

The school saw some stand-out performances from students who achieved seven or more A*/A grades (or equivalent) including Oliver Colbran, Liam Draddy, Annie Bell, Vienna Cooper, Morgan Hayward, Megan Mackey, Andrea Dean and Zereh Pam.

This year also saw the introduction of the new numeric system of grading for English and maths.

Mr Ferry said: “To gain one grade 9 is exceptional but to gain three is phenomenal. Congratulations therefore must go to Oliver Colbran for this amazing feat. Liam Draddy came a close second with two, with many others, including some of those already named, gaining one.

“Congratulations to all of our students, we wish them well as they move into the next phase of their education or training.”