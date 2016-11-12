Pride and joy as nursery is rated ‘outstanding’ again

Ofsted has given its top rating for a second time to a nursery that feeds children’s “thirst for learning”.

Broadfield Nursery manager Claire Jackson said she was extremely proud of her team after they impressed inspector Rebecca Hurst during her visit on October 13.

Broadfield Nursery has been rated outstanding by Ofsted. Pic Steve Robards SR1633643 SUS-161111-160117001

Ms Hurst published her findings on November 4, rating the nursery ‘outstanding’, and her report stated: “Staff have extraordinarily high expectations of the children.

“They provide exceptionally high-quality teaching, helping children make significant progress in their learning.”

Describing the progress made by the children as “significant”, she noted that, while the majority were below average for their age when they arrived at the nursery, they were more than ready for the step up to primary school by the time they left.

Children who had speech difficulties were seen to make excellent progress, learning how to pronounce new words and speak in sentences.

Ms Hurst watched the children play, seeing one group hammer nails into a pumpkin to make patterns, while staff showed the babies how to gently roll blocks instead of throwing them.

The behaviour of all the youngsters was described as “exemplary” and Ms Hurst praised the way they helped each other; for example, older children showing the little ones how to hold a nail properly so they didn’t hammer their fingers.

Broadfield Nursery is based in the Children and Family Centre, in Creasys Drive. It was re-registered in 2014 after being taken over from West Sussex County Council by a Community Interest Company as a staff mutual.

Claire said: “I’m extremely proud of my team achieving ‘outstanding’ again, this time as a community interest company. The team work really hard to improve outcomes for all the children in our care.”

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.