Primary school converts to academy status

Desmond Anderson Primary School has converted to academy status.

The change took place today (February 1) and came following consultations with parents, carers and staff.

The school, in Anderson Road, Tilgate, is now part of the University of Brighton Academies Trust, which also runs Pound Hill Infants and four other academies in West Sussex, as well as the University of Brighton seconday school.

Headteacher Krista Elledge said: "We are delighted to be joining the trust as we continue to build on the success of our dynamic, happy and welcoming school.

"We are confident this new and exciting partnership will provide a wealth of opportunities for our school community."

Approval for the transition was given by Secretary of State for Education Justine Greening MP.

Clare Hoggan, chair of governors said: "Our governing board believe the trust shares our ethos and values, which will enable it to provide us with the support we need to make sure our children receive the best possible education."

The trust was approved by the Department for Education in 2014.

Interim chief executive Dr John Smith said: "We very much look forward to working with the school to build further on their strengths by providing opportunities for sharing good practice and making further improvements to children’s educational achievements."

He added: "Our provision has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted and we want to share this expertise and our education research with new academies to benefit pupils, staff and local communities."

Desmond Anderson Primary School, was rated 'good' following its last Ofsted inspection in 2012.

