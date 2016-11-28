School expansion proposals: Residents asked for feedback

West Sussex County Council is asking people for their views about proposals to expand a number of the county’s schools.

With the number of children in the county increasing, the demand for school places has grown in recent years - and numbers are predicted to rise even further.

Hotspots have been identified in The Bourne locality, Littlehampton and the coastal strip, and East Grinstead.

The county council’s admissions and school planning team have been working closely with headteachers in these areas to regularly review the current and future provision. Now they are asking for feedback from parents, residents and school staff.

Christine Field, cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “We’re hoping the consultation will determine whether there is support to expand existing schools. It’s crucial that members of the public raise any concerns, advice or views on how this might be implemented.

“This way, should the proposed plans go ahead, we can ensure that we carry out the changes in the best possible way and with residents’ opinions in the forefront of our minds.”

The consultation was launched on November 23 and will run until December 21.

Drop-in sessions are being held for people who would like to discuss the proposals in person:

Tuesday November 29, from 3.30-6.30pm at Blackwell Primary School, Blackwell Farm Road, East Grinstead

Tuesday December 6, from 2.30-6.30pm at Bourne Community College, Park Road, Southbourne

Tuesday December 13, from 3.15-7pm at The Angmering School, Station Road, Angmering

To take part in the consultation and for more information, log on to www.westsussex.gov.uk/schoolexpansions.