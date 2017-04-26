School funding meeting at library

The ongoing school funding crisis will be the subject of discussion at Crawley Library this evening (April 26).

The National Union of Teachers has called a meeting to discuss the issues faced by schools in the face of low funding and increasing costs.

The meeting will be held in the Longley Room, on the first floor of the library in Southgate Avenue.

All are welcome to attend.



Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.