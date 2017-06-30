School governors appointed - more vacancies need filling

Nominations for three school governors have been approved by the Crawley County Local Committee.

Mrs Lesley King has been reappointed for a four-year term at Milton Mount Primary, while Mrs Ally Page and Cllr Rajesh Sharma have taken up four-year posts at Our Lady Queen of Heaven and Manor Green College respectively.

The committee, which met on Thursday (June 29), was told posts were still vacant at Brook Infants, in Maidenbower; Desmond Anderson, in Tilgate; St Margaret’s Primary, in Ifield; Gossops Green Primary and St Francis of Assisi Primary, in Southgate.

Anyone wishing to be considered for a governors' post can find details on the West Sussex County Council website.

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.