Shepherds, kings and a Storm Trooper join school nativity plays

Stars, angels and kings were joined by a Star Wars Storm Trooper as children from all over Crawley took part in their school nativity plays.

Mums, dads and grandparents watched with delight as their little ones sang, danced and acted their socks off to tell the story of the birth of Jesus.

The Brook School, Maidenbower

There was even a call of "Lights! Camel! Action!" from The Brook, in Maidenbower, as they presented Strictly The Nativity!

Happy Christmas to all the children of Crawley. Enjoy this slideshow of pictures. Every single one of you was a star - even if you were a shepherd!

Searching for the right school in Sussex for your child? - Visit educationsussex.com for authoritative reviews and so much more.

