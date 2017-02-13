Sponsor sought for new primary school

Surrey County Council has launched a search for a sponsor to open a new primary school in Horley.

The school will be a free school catering for 420 children – 60 per year group.

Situated in the North West Sector – Westvale Park – it will open in September 2020, starting with the Reception class. It should reach full capacity by 2026/27.

The county council will submit a list to the Department for Education of all proposals received by April 7, and a decision as to the successful applicant will follow in July.

The school will be built by the county council before ownership is transferred to the sponsor by way of a 125-year lease.

Funding for the build has been allocated in the councils’ medium term financial plan for 2016-21 and will be supported by an estimated £4.6million of contributions from the developers of Westvale Park.

To find out more, log on to the county council's website under Schools and Learning.

Make the right choice for you and your child - Visit educationsussex.com for trusted school reviews, videos and so much more.