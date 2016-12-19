Students give Christmas help to Easter Team

Students at Ifield Community College have been busy decorating boxes and collecting food for Christmas hampers.

The hampers were donated to The Easter Team – a Crawley based Christian charity that helps people in need. Donations included mince pies, chocolate, biscuits, tins of ham, pots of jam and Christmas puddings.

Ian Phillips, chairman of The Easter Team said: “We will be giving out Christmas food hampers again this Christmas to people that are in need of them.

“We would like to thank all the students and staff at Ifield Community College for collecting extras for our food hampers, and we are grateful to Flannigans Butchers, in Crawley Down, for donating fresh chickens and sausages.”

Ian also added ‘We are extremely grateful for all the help and support that we receive from the community.’

College principal Rob Corbett said: “At a time of year where it is easy to be caught up in your own festivities, it is a joy to see so many students putting others first and caring for the members of our community. I am very proud of them.”

