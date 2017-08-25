Students praised for ‘well-deserved results’

Staff at Thomas Bennett Community College have congratulated their GCSE students on their “well-deserved results”.
In line with all other secondary schools in Crawley, the school did not publish the results, but a spokesman said: “Students have worked very hard and have had the unrelenting support of staff and parents in partnership.
“It has been wonderful to see the progress these young people have made. Many students have achieved outstanding results.”
Amongst our top achievers were: Madalina Alexandru, Aaron Bates, Thomas Ferguson, Thomas Goodwin, Joanne Gasson, Alexander Gurr, David Miles, Courtney Palmer-Jones, Elliot Toghill and Rebecca Wilcox.
When it came to progress, staff praised the “outstanding” strides made by the following students: Sharnie Corrigal, Lauren Davison, Jakub Dominiak and Bill Tabot.
The spokesman said: “We send all our students our very best wishes for the future.”
