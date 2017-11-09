Teachers go extra mile for charity

Staff at Oriel High School have been working up a sweat at weekends to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice.

The intrepid teachers aim to raise £5,000 by completing the Super 7 challenge – seven events such as triathlons, 10k runs and obstacle courses – by the end of the year.

Sunny Gunessee and Helen Everitt are already signed up for next year’s London Marathon.

You can sponsor the staff by logging on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/orielsuper7 and follow their progress via Twitter @OrielHighSchool.



