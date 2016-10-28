Union asks cash-strapped schools ‘tell us what’s happening’

Teachers are being called on to describe how the ongoing education funding crisis is affecting their schools.

Throwing its support behind the Worth Less? campaign for fairer funding, UNISON West Sussex, part of the largest public service trade union in the UK, has launched a survey to help it “better understand” the impact of the situation.

West Sussex is one of the poorest-funded local authorities in the country and has seen teachers unable to afford to replace staff and resources from their over-stretched budget.

The Department for Education will introduce a fairer national funding formula in September 2018 but schools have warned they need money to plug the gap between now and then.

They have even warned schools may have to close one day per week if £20m of transitional cash is not forthcoming.

A spokesman for UNISON West Sussex said of the survey: “The results will be used to complement the work of the Worth Less? campaign, to secure an improved budget settlement for West Sussex schools through the national funding formula.”

He added: “We will campaign on the back of these results to bring this funding scandal to the attention of all residents of West Sussex, and force a change for the better.”

The survey can be found at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/UNISON-Schools-Survey-2016.

