Video: Children tell Prime Minister ‘We are not worth less’

West Sussex schoolchildren have delivered a firm message to the Prime Minister – “We are not worth less!”

The authority is one of the poorest-funded in the country, with headteachers desperately struggling to stretch their budgets.

Fourteen heads and 15 children delivered a letter to 10 Downing Street on Tuesday (October 18), asking Theresa May for money to help ease the burden.

Among the group were Ben Collins, 16, and Jakob Taylor, students at The Weald School, in Billingshurst.

The lads produced a video of the occasion and – if the letter was not enough to persuade Mrs May that she needs to act now – the words of the children should make things loud and clear: “We are not worth less!”

To support the campaign, log on to Facebook and search for ‘WorthLess?’.

