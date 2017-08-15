Young singers raise cash for hospice

Have your say

Talented young singers have handed a cheque for more than £1,000 to St Catherine's Hospice after taking part in a fundraising concert.

The concert, which was held at St Wilfrid's School, saw children from Our Lady Queen of Heaven School, in Langley Green, raise £1,048.97 for the hospice, in Malthouse Road, Southgate.

The choir from Our Lady was joined by children from St Francis of Assisi school choir as well as GCSE music students from St Wilfrid's and the Songbirds Choir.

To find out more about St Catherine's, log on to www.stch.org.uk .

For more about the Songbirds Choir, log on to www.songbirdschoir.co.uk .

