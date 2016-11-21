Youngsters spot on for Children in Need

Youngsters at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School were spot on when they answered the fundraising call of the BBC’s Children in Need appeal.

The call was to Do Your Thing and help raise money to transform the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

Children in Need spotty day at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School, Crawley. Pic Steve Robards SR1634320 SUS-161120-150248001

Children at Our Lady took part in the ‘BIG Spotacular’ by dressing in any spotty things they could find.

There were spotty socks, spotty Pudsey ears and even homemade spotty T-shirts and Pudsey Bear pyjamas!

Every pupil and teacher at the school in Hare Lane, Langley Green, made a donation to Children in Need, helping the appeal to raise a record-breaking £46.6million.

The BBC1 broadcast on Friday (November 18) was the first since Sir Terry died, and a fundraiser of the year trophy was awarded in his memory.

