Electric vehicle users power up

Hundreds of electric car owners have used a charge point outside the Town Hall since it was installed two years ago, says Crawley Borough Council.

The rapid point, which fully charges an electric car in just 30 minutes has been used by 653 cars.

Cllr Geraint Thomas, cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, said: “These usage figures are really encouraging and their impressive growth reflects the fast-growing market for electric vehicles.

“Installing this rapid charger on the Town Hall site two years ago demonstrated our commitment to reducing the town’s carbon footprint.

“I’m delighted that more and more motorists are making use of the charger.”

Between August and December 2015, 53 electric cars were charged at the rapid point.

For all of 2016, 147 cars were charged but 2017 has seen a marked increase in the number of cars being charged, with 453 between January and June 2017, said the council.

The total of 653 is the third highest of 17 rapid charging points in the south east Energise Network.

Drivers can sign up to the Energise Network for free.

A council spokesman said: “A ten-minute charge costs £3.50 and then it costs 25p per minute, which is eight to ten times cheaper than a full tank of petrol or diesel.”

In 2012, the Town Hall became the first place in Crawley to have electric charging points.

Two slower charge points, which are located to the side of the Civic Hall, take around four hours to fully charge and are available to use free of charge.

Crawley Borough Council is keen to better understand the demand for public electric vehicle charging points around the town.

If people currently use or are considering buying an electric vehicle please complete their survey at www.crawley.gov.uk/electricvehicles. Cllr Peter Lamb, leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “As a council, we are committed to doing everything we can to promote environmental sustainability and improve air quality.

“Providing charging points at the Town Hall is just one of the ways we’re working to make Crawley a cleaner, greener place to live.”

For more details visit www.crawley.gov.uk/transport.

