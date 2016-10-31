Electricity firm workers go car washing to beat cancer

Electricity workers have dealt a powerful blow to cancer, raising more than £4,800 for Stand Up To Cancer.

At UK Power Networks offices in Crawley joined their colleagues nationwide in supporting supported the annual Cancer Research UK campaign at a series of fundraising events.

A contest to guess the weight of a cake made by ‘star baker’, Matthew Beacom, raised £160 – the cake weighed a hefty 3lb, 6oz.

And an army of charity car washers left cars gleaming at the Hazelwick Avenue office.

Carolyn Nixon, head of communications and engagement at UK Power Networks, said: “It has been an amazing week and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our staff.

“Cancer affects so many people’s lives that it’s a cause our employees always rally behind.

“So many of our employees have been affected by cancer through friends, family or personal experience that when we asked staff to choose four charities they wanted to support this year Cancer Research UK was an extremely popular choice.”

UK Power Networks has 5,600 staff and the company runs the electricity networks which bring electricity supplies to 8.1million homes and businesses across London, the South East and East of England - a quarter of Britain