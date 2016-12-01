Emergency services called following collision

Emergency services were called to Northgate Avenue after a collision between a car and a lorry this afternoon.

Officers were called at 3.13pm today to the junction between Northgate Avenue and Crawley Avenue, police say.

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed that a car was in collision with a lorry.

One person was treated for minor injuries.

The collision caused traffic to back up towards the Tushmore roundabout until the scene was cleared, according to police.

