Emergency works after gas leak at Manor Royal

Emergency works were being completed on a road at Manor Royal following a gas leak this afternoon (Tuesday December 13).

Metrobus said its 10 and 200 routes were experiencing delays after a leak was found at the junction with London Road.

It said roadworks were being undertaken to fix the issue, resulting in a bus lane being closed.

