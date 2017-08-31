Entrepreneur crafts her way to a trip to Thailand

A Crawley entrepreneur crafted her way to a trip to tropical Thailand last month.

Natalie O’Shea earned the trip for her exceptional work as a demonstrator for global craft company Stampin’ Up!

The seven-day incentive trip took place at the luxurious Angsana Laguna resort on the shores of Phuket’s Bang Tao Bay.

Natalie scored on a number of factors such as sales and her effort to recruit team members which earned her the trip.

She said: “Earning the incentive trip each year means the world to me. I have travelled to so many ‘money can’t buy’ destinations and have had so many wonderful experiences, it’s my number one goal each year to achieve.

“Thailand was no exception. It was on my bucket list of places to visit and I am truly grateful that I get to do a job which offers these amazing perks.”

The arts and crafts enthusiast became a Stampin’ Up! demonstrator in 2008 and runs classes in Crawley.

There are more than 2,000 Stampin’ Up! demonstrators in the UK and Natalie has built a sizable team stretching across the country.

Stampin’ Up! offers an exclusive line of decorative wood-mount and clear-mount rubber stamp sets and accessories for greeting cards, craft projects, scrapbooking and home décor.

