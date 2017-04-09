£1.4 million to power town centre heat network

Crawley Borough Council has been awarded £1.4 million to establish a town centre heat network which could reduce energy costs for homeowners.

The funds have been provided by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

It will enable the council to install a district heating network in the town centre that will help to reduce energy costs and improve the town’s low carbon infrastructure.

The council is one of nine local authorities to be awarded funding in the pilot phase of the Heat Network Investment Project (HNIP).

Councillor Geraint Thomas, cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, said: “This funding is wonderful news. The town centre heat network will reduce energy costs for householders and businesses and improve the town’s low carbon infrastructure.

“This is part of our commitment for Crawley to be zero carbon by 2050 and to help reduce energy costs for local residents and businesses. We have already implemented a number of successful energy projects around the town including a number of solar PV and LED lighting projects and more recently a water source heat pump at Schafer House in Maidenbower. This project represents the next step.”

Heat networks are seen as a key solution to reducing carbon emissions from supplying heating and hot water to buildings in UK towns and cities.

The successful funding award is a culmination of previous work the council has undertaken to investigate heat networks in the town centre and was awarded on the basis of a competitive bidding process against a number of other councils and public sector organisations.

A heat network is a means of providing heating on a community scale.

They are proven to be more efficient and less polluting than traditional heating technologies and form part of a strategy to provide the town with secure, lower cost and lower carbon energy.

Businesses or developers looking to replace, upgrade or install any new heating systems in the town centre are encouraged to contact Brett Hagen, the council’s sustainability manager, on 01293 438543 to explore the future developments for the network and discuss the benefits of making a connection.

