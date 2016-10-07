Gatwick taxis to go green by 2020

Gatwick taxis are to go green by 2020 reducing carbon emissions by 75 per cent per journey.

Gatwick Airport has signed a pioneering agreement with its airport taxi company to reduce emissions by 75% per journey by 2020 using either electric or hybrid vehicles, saving an estimated 2,000 tonnes of C02 per annum.

The innovative aspect of the agreement with Airport Cars Gatwick is the first of its kind for a UK airport,

It will see electric and hybrid vehicles switch to electric operations within a 10 mile radius of the airport, further reducing carbon emissions in the local area.

The scheme was announced at Gatwick’s Transport Forum, which brings together key transport stakeholders to collaborate on sustainable transport initiatives and is a key component in Gatwick’s strategy to cut its carbon footprint in half by 2020.

Airport Cars Gatwick, who transport over 1 million passengers to and from the airport each year, will be undertaking a trial of electric and hybrid vehicles in the coming months before rolling out a combination of electric vehicles more widely.

The company currently operates 250 vehicles, each averaging 1,300 journeys a year, equating to 50,000 miles per vehicle.

Gatwick is aiming to be the UK’s most sustainable airport and has set ambitious targets on key environmental criteria including energy and water use, waste management, air quality, carbon emissions and biodiversity.

Air quality surrounding airports is a defining issue in the airport expansion debate. Gatwick has never breached air quality limits and has committed to remaining well within these legal limits during construction and operation of a second runway.

Gatwick’s chief commercial officer, Guy Stephenson, said: “This is a ground-breaking agreement which further demonstrates Gatwick’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions and our pro-active approach in managing the air quality around the airport.

“By working closely with our commercial partners like Airport Cars Gatwick this is another important step in our journey to become the UK’s most sustainable airport.

“As Gatwick continues to grow - and as we push for the go-ahead to build a second runway - we are doing all we can to grow sustainably and to limit our impact on the environment. Unlike Heathrow, we have never breached legal air quality limits and this is a track record we are determined to maintain.”

