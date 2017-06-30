Park wins Certificate of Excellence

Tilgate Park has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence after receiving consistently good reviews.

The park is home to the Nature Centre, which houses a wide range of exotic animals, the Walled Garden and café and lake where visitors can fish and take part in water sports.

A Crawley Borough Council spokesman said: “The achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year.

“The Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, eateries and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.”

Councillor Chris Mullins said: “Tilgate Park is a valuable asset to Crawley and it is wonderful that we have been recognised for providing excellent service.

“All staff members at the Park work hard to provide a great experience for every visitor and will continue to do so.”

Visit www.crawley.gov.uk/tilgatepark.

