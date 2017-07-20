Simply the best! Parks win prestigious green accolades

Tilgate Park, Goffs Park and Memorial Gardens are among the best green spaces in the UK.

All three have again been awarded the prestigious Green Flag.

Councillor Chris Mullins. Picture: Jon Rigby

The Green Flag Award Scheme is run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy to recognise and reward the best green spaces in the country. Winners are judged to boast the highest possible environmental standards, be beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

This is the 16th consecutive year that Tilgate Park has received the award. Set in 400 acres, its natural landscape boasts woodland, lakes, gardens and lawns.

Attractions include Tilgate Nature Centre, Go Ape, Tilgate Forest Golf Centre, the Walled Garden Café, events in the arena, lake activities with Dynamic Adventures and the Smith and Western restaurant.

A Crawley Borough Council spokesman said: “The newly-formed Friends of Tilgate Park work closely with the park manager to ensure that the park is safe, attractive, well-used and has a planned and healthy future, preserving it for future generations.

“Goffs Park has now been awarded the Green Flag 10 times. The popular park features a lake, miniature railway, 18-hole pitch and putt course and great play facilities. The Friends of Goffs Park hold regular events, including music and picnics, at the park.

“The Memorial Gardens, in the town centre, has also received its 10th Green Flag. Situated in the heart of the town centre, the gardens are the perfect place for shoppers and workers to relax and enjoy the colourful surroundings.”

Cllr Chris Mullins said: “We have several beautiful parks and green spaces in Crawley and these latest awards reflect the hard work and dedication of our staff who keep them looking their best.”

