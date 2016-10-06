Exhibition to be staged for ‘recycling recovery and energy facility’

A public exhibition is to be held over plans for a new ‘recycling recovery and renewable energy facility’ near Horsham.

Waste management company Britaniacrest Recycling has announced it will be submitting a planning application this winter to develop the facility at the site of the former Wealden Brickworks off Langhurst Road.

The firm already has permission to use the site for waste transfer to manage and process commercial, industrial and municipal waste.

The proposed facility would see waste separated into items which can be recycled and those which cannot.

After the process, items which can’t be recycled would be incinerated with the resulting heat turned into electricity.

In December last year residents raised concerns claiming they ‘were back again fighting the battles of the 2000s of an incinerator threat’.

In a statement on Britaniacrest’s website it said: “This facility will safely process waste materials, such as metals plastics and rubble, which will be sorted and segregated to recover their value for onward recycling using the latest sorting technology.

“The residual material will be used to produce energy using well established and proven thermal treatment technology.”

The company claims the process will be able to power 42,000 homes and will provide a ‘sustainable and alternative to primary materials and fossil fuels’.

The exhibition will be held at Roffey Millennium Hall, in Crawley Road, Horsham on Friday (October 7) from 5pm until 7pm and Saturday (October 8) from 10am until 1pm.

For more information about the proposals visit www.britaniacrestrecycling.co.uk/wealden-works-dp

