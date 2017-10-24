Fallen tree leaves house in Crawley ‘severely damaged’

Fire crews were called to reports of a large mature oak tree falling onto an end of a terrace house in Crawley earlier today (October 24).

One fire engine and a techinical rescue unit were sent to the house in Poplar Close at 12.30pm and on arrival reported that the house was ‘severely damaged’.

Picture: Eddie Howland

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed a family-of-five were inside the house when the tree fell but there had been no reports of any injuries.

She said: “There are no reported injuries but a family of five have had to leave their home..

“The property next door has been evacuated as a precaution whilst we await the attendance of CBC Building Control Officer.

The Red Cross has also been requested to help.”