Families of prisoners asked for research help

Do you have a relative in prison? Has this affected you or your family?

Sussex Prisoners’ Families provides a range of support services to prisoners’ families and has been commissioned by Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council to research the experiences of Crawley residents who have been affected by the imprisonment of a partner, parent or other relative.

The study will gather the views and opinions of families to get a better understanding of the impact having a family member in prison has on them.

Sussex Prisoners’ Families are also interested in exploring families’ experiences of seeking support with any issues they faced during the sentence, or after their family member was released from prison.

The findings will be used to inform how services work with prisoners’ families in the future.

If you have been in this position, and would be willing to share your views and experiences, you can do so in three ways:

Complete a short confidential online survey at www.sussexprisonersfamilies.org.uk/get-involved/

Take part in and informal face-to-face or telephone interview with member of the research team

Take part in an email interview with a member of the research team.

If you would like to arrange an interview (face-to-face, telephone or email), email prisonersfamiliesresearch@gmail.com or text RESEARCH to 07807 629915 and a member of the research team will get back to you.

Professionals who work with adults, children and families affected by familial imprisonment are also invited to complete the online survey.

If you have any questions about the research or would like to speak to a member of the research team email Carlie or Denis on prisonersfamiliesresearch@gmail.com or call 07807 629915.

For more information visit www.sussexprisonersfamilies.org.uk.

