Family pays tribute to motorcyclist killed in collision

The family of a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision on the Gatwick Road, Crawley have paid tribute to him.

Michael Armstrong, 25, of Hampden Close, Crawley, was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with two other cars on Wednesday (May 3) at 8.15am.

Despite the efforts of paramedics at the scene, he sadly died at the scene.

His family said: “Michael was born and raised in Crawley. He had a keen sense of humour and was always looking for fun. He enjoyed coarse angling and loved motorcycles and motorcycling as well as watching motorcycle racing.

“He also enjoyed music and followed Chelsea Football Club. He was adventurous and would accept almost any challenge he was set.

“Michael was the loving father of a daughter aged four-and-a-half, as well as being a son and brother to three siblings.

“We will remember him as generous, kind and willing to help out anybody who asked if he could. He had a large circle of friends as evidenced by the outpouring of comments and tributes on Facebook. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”