Famous author’s family donate bench to new museum

The family of one of Britain’s most distuinghuished authors has donated a bench in his honour.

The five children of scientific author and screenwriter Nigel Calder, including travel writer Simon Calder, paid tribute to their father with a bench for Crawley’s new museum at an event attended by close friends and family.

Nigel Calder, who over the course of 50 years wrote more than 30 books including Electricity Grows Up, The Restless Earth and Einstein’s Universe, as well as writing and producing a series of BBC programmes that explored this planet, the solar system, the galaxy and the universe beyond, lived and worked in Crawley for more than 60 years with his family.

Curator of the museum, Helen Poole, said: “We are delighted to have this very tangible reminder of Nigel and Lizzie Calder who were so important to the Crawley Museum Society.

“Their daughter Penny Ritchie Calder has done justice to these links by commissioning for the museum this fine bench, made by a Sussex craftsman, and organising the first event to be held at The Tree. The bench will be a great asset.”

Continuing this, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “The bench is a wonderful way to remember two people who were an integral part Crawley and is a great addition to what is going to be a fantastic new museum for the town.”

The Tree, which is currently being refurbished, will be the home of Crawley’s new museum and will feature specialist display facilities and equipment, educational material and lots of exciting opportunities for volunteers and the public to get involved.

