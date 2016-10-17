Fear of crime prompts new street lights

Fears of anti-social behaviour have led to knew street lights being installed in a dimly lit garage area in Northgate.

The lights are being erected in the Five Acres garage area following concerns from residents, garage tenants and councillors.

Crawley Borough Council officers visited the area and agreed that better street lighting was needed to provide safety and reduce the fear of anti-social behaviour.

Councillor Michael Jones, cabinet member for community engagement and public protection, said: “These new street lights will make local residents and garage tenants feel safer.

“I’d like to thank all residents who gave us their views to help us design this scheme.”

The council consulted with local residents to ask for views on the proposals, which form part of its Community Safety Improvements Programme (COMSIP).

COMSIP looks to undertake small-scale improvements to the physical environment in order to address issues of crime and anti-social behaviour.

The proposals were widely supported, with a majority of respondents considering that the scheme would have a positive impact in helping to improve safety in the area, according to the council.

In designing the scheme, detailed modelling has been undertaken to ensure that the new lighting has minimal impact on property.

Although the columns will be visible from some adjacent properties, light will not shine directly into windows and will be directed downwards to light the garage area, a spokesperson for Crawley Borough Council said.

The lights will run on a night-long photocell that will light up at dusk and switch off at dawn, dimming slightly between midnight and 5.30am.

