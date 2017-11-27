Festive dates for your diary

The build up to Christmas continues this weekend in Crawley and Horley.
Christmas lights will be switched on at 1 Goldcrest Close, Horley, at 7pm on Saturday (December 2).
There will be a visit from Santa, games, a raffle, lucky dip, hot drinks and cakes, all in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice.
The following day (December 3), there will be a Christmas lantern parade.
There will be lantern making at The Hub on The High Street (£5 per person) from 4pm, parade at 5pm, then seasonal drinks at the Brewery Shades.
