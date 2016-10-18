Fire at dog-training building in Burgess Hill

A fire broke out this morning at a building used for dog training in Burgess Hill, the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed.

The fire service were alerted at just before 3am that a fire had broken out on the ground floor of the building in Leylands Park, a spokesperson for the fire service said.

Crews at the scene

Four fire engines were called to the scene where 12 breathing apparatus where used by firefighters, confirmed a spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed that 60 per cent of the building had been destroyed, with 100 per cent smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire service.

These photos were taken at approximately 3.45am.

Early reports suggested that the fire had broken out at the nearby Burgess Hill football club, but the fire service confirmed that it had taken place at a building close by.

