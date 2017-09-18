Fire at Horsham Bowling Centre

Fire broke out in the MFA Bowling Centre in Horsham late last night.

The building, on the edge of Horsham Park, filled with smoke and the fire service was called at 11.30pm (Sunday, September 17).

All pictures Eddie Mitchell

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We sent four pumps and that quickly became six along with an Aerial Ladder Platform.

“The fire was in the cladding roofing and we used four breathing apparatus, hose reels and jets.

“The reason we sent so many crews was because the building filled with smoke and they didn’t know where the fire was until we realised it was in the outside cladding, which made it easier to deal with.”

The spokesman confirmed the building was empty and no one was injured.

All pictures Eddie Mitchell

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.wscountytimes.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wscountytimes

3 Follow us on Twitter @wscountytimes

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The County Times – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.