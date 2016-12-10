Fire service offering free soft drinks to drivers

As part of their #UnderTheInfluence campaign, East Grinstead Fire and Rescue Service are offering a free soft drink to designated drivers.

In partnership with the East Grinstead Meridian Rotary, the fire service have organised for designated drivers to receive a free soft drink at participating pubs in the town.

The offer will run between Monday, December 12 and Sunday, January 1.

Currently signed up to the scheme are: The Crown Inn, The Railway Tavern, Bridge Bar, The Dorset Arms, The Crows Nest, Ounce and Ivy Bush, The Old Dunnings Mill, and Poison Ivy.

To claim to the offer drivers just need to ask for a wristband at the bar.

More establishments are expected to sign up in due course.

