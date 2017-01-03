Firefighters tackle blaze at Bewbush flat

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze at a flat in Bewbush this afternoon.

Crews from Crawley and Horsham were dispatched to the fire after West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.40pm today.

The fire, which has now been put out, occurred at a ground floor flat in Capricorn Close in Crawley, not far from Bewbush Green Playing Field.

All people in the property were accounted for, a spokesman for the fire service confirmed, and no injuries were reported.

Four breathing apparatuses were used at the scene, along with two hose reels. Ventilation equipment was also used once the flames had been put out.

The fire was started accidentally, the spokesman said.

No information on the level of damage caused to the property was immediately available.

