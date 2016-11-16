Firefighters tackle blaze at Crawley home

Firefighters were called to a home in Broadfield last night after a blaze broke out in a kitchen.

Two crews from Crawley attended the fire in Trefoil Cresent at about 10.50pm yesterday (Tuesday November 15).

Two breathing apparatus were used along with a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

A fire service spokesman said no-one was injured and no major damaged was done to the property.

Crews left the scene half an hour later.

