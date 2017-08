Firefighters have tackled a fire at a restaurant in Crawley this afternoon (Sunday, August 20).

Four crews were sent to the Xenia Latin Lounge in London at around 12.23pm after a fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen.

Crews were sent to a fire at a Crawley restaurant. Photo by Eddie Howland. SUS-170820-144448001

Firefighters wearing breathing equipment quickly extinguished the fire, which was reported all out by 12.40pm.

Photos by Eddie Howland