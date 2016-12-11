Fog warning for West Sussex

A fog warning has been issued for West Sussex, with visibility possibily falling below 100 metres.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of fog for much of Southern England, meaning the public should ‘be aware’.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Fog patches, which have locally persisted through today, are likely to become more extensive this evening and dense in places.

“Not everywhere will see fog, but where it does form, visibility may fall below 100 metres.

“Be prepared for some disruption to transport and difficult driving conditions.

“The fog will mostly lift to be focussed on high ground by Monday morning.”

West Sussex County Council advised members of the public to drive safely in a statement on Twitter.

