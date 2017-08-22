Food fun for all at Horsham’s Big Nibble

A host of foodie events are planned for the month-long Horsham District Food and Drink Festival which starts in the town centre over the weekend of September 2 and 3.

New for 2017 are the Gin Veranda ‘talk and taste’ bar at the Carfax Amphitheatre Cookery Kitchen on Saturday from 4pm to 5pm and Sunday’s Big Busk Horsham, from 10am-4pm, presenting an exciting selection of street entertainers around the town.

On both days, visitors can embark on a ‘Food & Drink Safari’ around the Carfax brought to you by ‘Horsham Markets by Food Rocks’ with four zones specially created for The Big Nibble: Fresh from the farm, bakery and sweet treats, street food, drinks and bars.

On Saturday and Sunday the Carfax will also host the International and Local Live Cookery Theatre, where you can watch some top chefs and local producers at work in the kitchen and pick up some great gourmet tips.

Parents with younger children should make their way to the Forum on Saturday and Sunday to experience the Little Nibble, sponsored by Leaders Estate Agents, for some fantastic food based activities and entertainment with help from a host of partners including Messy Church, Cookies Kitchen, NFU Mutual, UK Harvest, Petals and Peace and Wagamama.

Springboard Project will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary in the Horsham Park’s Nature Garden with more family fun and a chill out zone for kids and The Entertainer are presenting the Optimus Prime truck and a great Transformers competition in the Bishopric all on Saturday September 2.

Back by popular demand, the Hepworth’s sponsored Horsham Beer Trail runs over both days featuring samples from 14 town centre pubs, restaurants and Big Nibble market stalls.

Local makers get their own ‘Crafty Village’ in the Market Square over the weekend at the heart of the wonderful sights, smells and sounds of the International Food Festival, this year organised by Japanese Restaurant, Wabi and friends, in and around East Street.

On the Sunday only, the Horsham Bus Rally features a large collection of classic busses based at the Hop Oast Park & Ride car park with routes connecting the town and destinations around the district.

The Big Nibble is organised by Horsham District Council.