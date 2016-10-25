Forget walking down the aisle ... this pair did a sprint

New bride Donna Claringbold donned her wedding dress again just days after tying the knot with hubby Stephen Bridewell - but this time it was for a city run rather than a walk down the aisle.

Groom Stephen also put on his wedding finery as he and Donna dressed their best to take part in the Great South Run on Sunday.

The couple, from Maidenbower, decided to join the run to raise money for the cancer charity Macmillan, after Steve’s mum Maggie was diagnosed withthe disease.

And the couple hit on the idea of wearing their wedding attire having been officially pronounced man and wife at a ceremony in Kent only a few days before the race.

The pair were joined on the run by Donna’s brother Neill, dressed as best man, and his partner Nikki Channon in the role of vicar.

Donna, 32, said: “It has been a family tradition to do the Great South Run which has been the case for about five or six years and when the date was announced for this year we couldn’t believe it was so close to our wedding.

“No one in life wants to hear the dreaded C word, but less than a month into our engagement, we were being told that Steve’s mum had been diagnosed with cancer.”

She said the past year had been a struggle and the wedding was no longer at the forefront of their minds. “But one day we picked up the phone and spoke to Macmillan cancer supportand we have received amazing support.

“A few weeks ago, Maggie was given the all clear, the best news you can get just prior to your wedding.”

The eye-catching ensemble were equipped with charity collection buckets on the 10-milecourse around Portsmouth. They crossed the finish line with bunting saying ‘Just Married” in a time of 2 hours 43 minutes.

To support Donna and Steve visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/channonbridebolds