Former Christ’s Hospital teacher’s sentencing adjourned

A former teacher at Christ’s Hospital School, near Horsham, who admitted charges of historic indecent assault against five boys has had his sentencing adjourned.

Peter Webb, 74, of Authon-Edeon, France, pleaded guilty to eleven counts of indecent assault when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on September 6.

He was due to be sentenced this morning but it has been postponed until November 2, Sussex Police said.