Free outdoor cinema nights return

Crawley Borough Council’s free outdoor cinema in the historic high street is back – and bigger than ever before.

The council is screening films on three consecutive evenings from Friday, September 15, to Sunday, September 17.

A spokesman said: “This year it won’t just be the movies on a massive screen because we’re building events around them. So expect singing, dancing, street food, fancy dress and more!

“On Friday we’ll be showing Disney’s family musical Frozen – and it’s the sing-along version so you can follow the lyrics and join in!

“On Saturday we’re screening Sister Act. Get your nun outfits ready for a fantastic evening of film and fun. And on Sunday we’re showing Lagaan, Once Upon A Time in India.”

The fun starts at 6.30pm on each evening and all films are aimed at families, although parental supervision is advised. Bring your picnic blankets. Limited chairs will be provided on a first come, first served basis.”

Councillor Peter Smith, cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “Our free, annual outdoor cinema event is always popular and this year will be even better because it’s the first time we’ll show three films and build fun events around them.

“The historic high street is vibrant in the evening and these films will help to attract even more people to the area.

“I’d also like to thank all of the local businesses who have helped us to promote our outdoor cinema event.”

For more information visit www.crawley.gov.uk/events.

