Fuel prices on the rise

There was bad news for motorists this week as the cost of fuel rose slightly, with unleaded petrol now at 111.4 pence per litre. This is 0.1p per litre more than the previous week.

Office of National Statistics figures show that the cost of diesel has also risen by 0.1p pence per litre with the cost at the pump now 113.4 pence per litre.

Fuel is more expensive than at the same time last year, with unleaded petrol 1.9 pence per litre more expensive and diesel 2.9 pence per litre more than it was this week in 2015.