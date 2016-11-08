Fun in store for shoppers as toy testing day returns

Dinosaurs are invading County Mall on Saturday November 12 for the shopping centre’s annual toy fair experience.

The popular event, which drew hundreds of children to take part in toy testing workshop last year, is back with the same toy testing workshops.

Between 11am and 4pm, The Entertainer, Toy Barnhaus, Menkind and Debenhams will have on display their most popular toys for children aged five to 11 to come play with.

An amazingly lifelike T-Rex dinosaur will be roaming the mall in intervals throughout the day to wow and amaze visitors, alongside other surprise characters.

Centre manager Mark Haynes said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our annual Toy Fair at County Mall once again.

“With so much toy choice in the mall it’s a great opportunity to see all of this season’s range come to life. It was a great success last year with such fantastic participation from children of different ages, we’re hoping for the same turnout this year.”

Three lucky children who come along to review their favourite toys have the chance to take home £100 worth of toy vouchers. Just find a member of the Toy Fair film crew to tell them all about your favourite toys and the winners will be announced at 4pm on the day.

To sign up to be an official toy tester in advance of the event visit countymall.co.uk